DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an intimate evening of puro flamenco with Ramon Ruiz, accompanied by special guests Rebecca Ortega and Carlos Munoz Logo from Seville, and London’s leading flamenco artists Lourdes Fernandez and Sebastian Ruiz at the Jazz Cafe, London.
They wi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.