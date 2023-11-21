Top track

Castanights: An Evening of Flamenco Fever

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
About

Join us for an intimate evening of puro flamenco with Ramon Ruiz, accompanied by special guests Rebecca Ortega and Carlos Munoz Logo from Seville, and London’s leading flamenco artists Lourdes Fernandez and Sebastian Ruiz at the Jazz Cafe, London.

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Ramon Ruiz, Ollie Griffin, Anita La Maltesa

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

