Top track

Skinnyman - DJ Mk - Freestyle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leaf Dog & BVA, Skinnyman, Jumpin Jack Frost + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Skinnyman - DJ Mk - Freestyle
Got a code?

About

Leaf Dog & BVA head up a serious lineup at Hootananny Brixton!

We're bringing you a late-night show filled to the brim with the very best UK Hip Hop.

LINE UP

🔥 Leaf Dog & BVA w/ J Jazz T

🔥 Skinnyman

🔥 Reggae Roast Ft. Horseman, Natty Campbell & Adj...

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

5
Leaf Dog , BVA, DJ Jazz T and 5 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.