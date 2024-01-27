DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amy Wiles - London Headline Debut

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rising star in the Trance scene is Amy Wiles who has been making her mark on the genre since she caught the attention of the prestigious Trance & Progressive label Anjunabeats, spearheaded by the iconic trio Above & Beyond, in 2018. Her journey so far has...

Presented by FreeFromSleep.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Amy Wiles

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.