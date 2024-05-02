Top track

WHOCARES & NICALI - Déjà Vu

Nicali

Alcazar Live
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50

About

NICALI è un cantautore romano, dopo aver fatto la gavetta esibendosi presso numerosi locali della capitale tra il 2013 e il 2016, si trasferisce a Londra nel 2017 dove consegue un Master in Commercial Songwriting & Production presso la prestigiosa Tileyard...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

