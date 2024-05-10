DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PRAH Recordings presents the second Margate Pop-Up show at Faith in Strangers. This time with live music from uh who bring their wild live set to town, all ethereal or crazed vocals and modular synth wig outs… imagine Enya if produced by Underworld and you...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.