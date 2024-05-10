Top track

PRAH Recordings: PVA (DJ Set) + Guests

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PRAH Recordings presents the second Margate Pop-Up show at Faith in Strangers. This time with live music from uh who bring their wild live set to town, all ethereal or crazed vocals and modular synth wig outs… imagine Enya if produced by Underworld and you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

