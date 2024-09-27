Top track

Douglas Dare

Kantine am Berghain
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:30 pm
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Seit 2013 lässt Douglas Dare Klassik, Kammer-Pop, Folk und Avantgarde auf verblüffende Weise miteinander verschmelzen - mit einer verblüffenden Stimme, die einem den Atem stocken lässt. Aus diesem Grund hat er mit Größen wie Nils Frahm, Perfume Genius und...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen, MusikBlog & ByteFM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Douglas Dare

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

