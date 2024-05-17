Top track

PPJ - Dropi Dropa - YUNG PRADO Makina Remix

Yung Prado + PPJ + Nile Fee + Vince Aloé

La Paloma
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'entrada inclou 1 consumició

El trio carioca-parisenc PPJ - format pel productor Jules Rosset aka Povoa; la vocalista Páula, que lidera el grup d'electro-pop brasiler/francès Tampon Tango; i Jerge, col·laborador de Myd i membre de la banda de Christine &...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Vince Aloé, Nile Fee, PPJ and 1 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:30 am

