Soul Candii

Queen of the South
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Diisqology meets Candy Apple London

SOUL CANDII

The launch of our bespoke events promoting Mental Well-Being, Self-Care & Personal Development.

⏰Sunday 26th May 7pm

📍Queen Of The South

🎧 DJs

Spiney

Bobby Noodlez

Nat Luv Bug

Mazin Grace

Scarba...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Arbuthnot Group Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

