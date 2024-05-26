DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Diisqology meets Candy Apple London
SOUL CANDII
The launch of our bespoke events promoting Mental Well-Being, Self-Care & Personal Development.
⏰Sunday 26th May 7pm
📍Queen Of The South
🎧 DJs
Spiney
Bobby Noodlez
Nat Luv Bug
Mazin Grace
Scarba...
