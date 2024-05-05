DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chango London

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sun, 5 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to light up the night! This Bank Holiday Sunday, May 5th, we bring you the ultimate Salsa + Crossover party experience: "Chango" at the iconic Fire nightclub, located in the heart of Vauxhall. Dive into a whirlwind of Latin rhythms and crossover...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fire&Lightbox
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open11:00 pm

