DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Darlings

Zhora Darling
Thu, 9 May, 8:30 pm
ComedyMinneapolis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Local and national comics every Thursday night at Zhora Darling!

Hosted by Ben Katzner and Ellie Hino

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.