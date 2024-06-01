DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trio Folkways + Valerio Corzani - Lucio dove vai?

Villa Antonelli
Sat, 1 Jun, 5:30 pm
GigsMaggiora
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lucio dove vai? etc..

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Costanza Alegiani, Valerio Corzani

Venue

Villa Antonelli

Via Giuseppe Gattico 7, 28014 Maggiora Novara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.