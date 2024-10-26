Top track

Lagartija Nick en MAZO

Sala Shoko
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€24.25

About

Largatija Nick 1989- 2024

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lagartija Nick

Venue

Sala Shoko

Calle de Toledo, 86, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

