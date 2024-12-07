DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Dears

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2024 marks the 20th year since the worldwide release of No Cities Left, the sophomore album from Montreal’s The Dears. Music journalist Stuart Berman calls No Cities Left “the greatest and grandest work from a band for whom ‘epic’ seems too cheap a descrip...

Presented by DHP Family.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dears

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

