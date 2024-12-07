DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
2024 marks the 20th year since the worldwide release of No Cities Left, the sophomore album from Montreal’s The Dears. Music journalist Stuart Berman calls No Cities Left “the greatest and grandest work from a band for whom ‘epic’ seems too cheap a descrip...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs