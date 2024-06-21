Top track

Fortunate Youth w/ Sensamotion

The Music Yard
Fri, 21 Jun, 6:00 pm
About

We’re stoked to announce @fortunateyouth will be back at The Yard on Friday, June 21st! They are bringing the electric @sensamotion along with them.

From backyard BBQs in Southern California beach towns to its rise as one of the most popular reggae-rock b...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
Lineup

Sensamotion, Fortunate Youth

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

