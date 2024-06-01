DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comic Sans Domenico ft. Tiberio Cosmin

Officina San Domenico
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:30 pm
ComedyAndria
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tiberio Cosmin il Golden Buzzer di Frank Matano a Italia's Got Talent 2023, conosciuto anche come "quelo rumeno della Pota Boyz" Stand Up Comedian, appena approdato in Italia, si è subito fatto notare per le sue doti di comico cinico e graffiante.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CapitalSud APS.
Tiberio Cosmin

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

