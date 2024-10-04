Top track

Festival de Marne : Dionysos

Les Bords de Scènes - Espace Jean Lurçat
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsJuvisy-sur-Orge
From €15.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trente ans ont passé, les cassettes audio croulent sous la poussière, et Dionysos est toujours là.

Prêt à en découdre à nouveau, avec l’incroyable énergie de ses débuts et un nouvel album, L’Extraordinarium ! Dionysos, c’est Mathias Malzieu, Miky Biky, Ri...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Les Bords de Scènes - Espace Jean Lurçat

Place Du Maréchal Leclerc, 91260 Juvisy-sur-Orge, France
Doors open8:30 pm

