Top track

Spoon Benders - Dichotomatic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spoon Benders, The Crooked Rugs, Shadow Work

The Coast
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spoon Benders - Dichotomatic
Got a code?

About

Spoon Benders is a progressive psych-rock powerhouse that has been

relentlessly crisscrossing the United States, leaving a trail of newly acquired

fans in their wake. Spoon Benders have become synonymous with an

electrifying stage presence that can only...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spoon Benders, The Crooked Rugs, Shadow Work

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.