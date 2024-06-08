Top track

Tanya Morgan - On Our Way

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tanya Morgan: "Brooklynati" 15th Anniversary Show

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tanya Morgan - On Our Way
Got a code?

About

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, and Cincinnati Ohio; Tanya Morgan is the dynamic union of three exceptional MCs: Donwill, Von Pea, and Ilyas. Together, they've forged a path in the rap game with their unparalleled talent and magnetic stage presence.

Fift...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tanya Morgan

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.