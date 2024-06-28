DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guilty By Association

The Room Hollywood
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Guilty by Association” is more than an event; it’s your invitation to indulge in a night filled with euphoria, flavors, and connection. Cast aside the everyday for a celebration that embraces the joy of the moment.

The party kicks off at 10 PM! Get ready...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by 4theluv
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Printz

Venue

The Room Hollywood

1626 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.