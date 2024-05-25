DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SMASH

Rashõmon Club
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sabato. Il Club. La Festa.

Il tuo Mega Party preferito ogni Sabato al Rashõmon Club.

F#%K SLEEP.

Con l'acquisto del biglietto online puoi saltare la fila all'ingresso del locale. I biglietti sono comunque sempre acquistabili anche al botteghino del club...

Questo è un evento 18+
Rashõmon Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Rashõmon Club

Via Degli Argonauti 16, 00154 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

