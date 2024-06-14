DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Age Against The Machine - Summer Ball Boat Party

Tower Millenium Pier
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London's premier party for the slightly older party animal are setting sail along the glistening waters of the River Thames to bring you a special Summer Ball Boat Party

Get you glad rags on and join your skipper Reg & First Mate Don for this special Age...

This is a 30+ event
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Tower Millenium Pier

London EC3N 4DT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.