Mayor's House EP Release with Morgan Cole Brown

Sleepwalk
Fri, 10 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MAYOR"S HOUSE EP release

w/ Morgan Cole Brown

doors @ 6pm

show @ 7pm

$13 adv / $15 door

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morgan Cole Brown, Mayor's House

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

