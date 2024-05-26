Top track

Frank Ocean - Nights

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Testify: Gospel Choir perform Frank Ocean

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Frank Ocean - Nights
Got a code?

About

This May Bank Holiday the Testify Gospel Choir deep dive into the mind and music of Frank Ocean with a Gospel rendition of his two pivotal albums, Blonde and Channel Orange at The Blues Kitchen Brixton.

Expect to hear all the hits from these two Grammy aw...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.