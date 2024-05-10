DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LUXUS pres: TECHNO SEX POSITIVE PARTY

Location TBA, Barcelona
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €51.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TECHNO S*X POSITIVE PARTY.

Dress Code: K*nky Fetish.

Only 175 people.

Where your fantasies meet pleasure BY KINYXX.

Everyone is welcome at our HOME. We are a safe play positive party. We are the one brand created by the Kinyxx community. We have deci...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TBA

Venue

Location TBA, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.