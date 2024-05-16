Top track

Aggeliki - Samba Griega

Aggeliki

DROM
Thu, 16 May, 8:30 pm
GigsNew York
$29.36

About

Welcome to a night with Aggeliki, a Greek-American vocal artist from Athens at DROM, in her captivating performances of merged voice of Greek, blues, soul, funk, latin jazz, and more!

Aggeliki's musical journey began with classical piano at age 7, evolvin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

