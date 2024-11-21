Top track

5

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Three Trapped Tigers

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

5
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

THREE TRAPPED TIGERS

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s accompanied by an adult
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Three Trapped Tigers

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.