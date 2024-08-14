Top track

Thunder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabry ponte – 25 Anni di dance

Parco Gondar
Wed, 14 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsGallipoli
€30.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thunder
Got a code?

About

Gabry Ponte al Parco Gondar il 14 agosto 2024

Tutte le età
Parco Gondar

Lineup

Gabry Ponte

Venue

Parco Gondar

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.