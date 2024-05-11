DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As a founding member of the legendary Dance act The Prodigy, Leeroy Thornhill’s name will forever be renowned for helping to cement the bands legacy through the release of stellar hits such as, ‘Breathe’, ‘Smack My Bitch Up’ and ‘Firestarter’. The Prodigy’...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.