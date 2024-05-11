DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LEEROY THORNHILL x GIUSEPPE MORENA LIVE

Hot Box
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

As a founding member of the legendary Dance act The Prodigy, Leeroy Thornhill’s name will forever be renowned for helping to cement the bands legacy through the release of stellar hits such as, ‘Breathe’, ‘Smack My Bitch Up’ and ‘Firestarter’. The Prodigy’...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leeroy Thornhill

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.