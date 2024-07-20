Top track

krankbrother presents: Shoreditch Street Party After Party

Village Underground
Sat, 20 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

People - we were never going to let the party finish at 10 pm.

After our daytime street party, we'll be moving onto our favourite East London venue which is less than 5 minutes walk away from the street location. The party will take place within the beaut...

Presented by Krankbrother.
Lineup

Krankbrother, Yu Su

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
