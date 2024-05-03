DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concierto de "La Nueva" Aljipa J Velaa ARMUS Doble Z

El Sótano
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aljipa , ARMUS , J Velaa y Pier Corleone se juntan en una noche que no va a dejar de asombrarnos , tendremos invitados especiales y una noche llena de sorpresas.

Si te gusta el rap el pop rock y la música de la nueva ola este es tu concierto

Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Aljipa, J Velaa, ARMUS and 1 more

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

