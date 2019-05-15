DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Full Pass week-end - BEW24

Multi-lieux: Bordeaux
15 May - 19 May
€37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La 3ème édition printanière du BEW revient les 15, 16, 17, 18 et 19 mai 2024 avec de nouvelles étapes pour un marathon digne des plus grands.

Après un premier pas vers une diversification musicale lors de l’édition Winter et l’intégration des collectifs F...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Bordeaux Electronic Week.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Multi-lieux: Bordeaux

Bordeaux, Bordeaux, Gironde 33800, France
Doors open12:00 am

