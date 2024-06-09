Top track

Savana Funk - Afromoon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Savana Funk

Cortile del Broletto
Sun, 9 Jun, 9:15 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Savana Funk - Afromoon
Got a code?

About

Savana Funk etc...

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
Mask required
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Lineup

Savana Funk

Venue

Cortile del Broletto

Via Fratelli Rosselli, 20, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.