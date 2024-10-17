Top track

Joshua Hyslop - Behind the Light

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joshua Hyslop

Robert's Westside
Thu, 17 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joshua Hyslop - Behind the Light
Got a code?

About Joshua Hyslop

“Holding a guitar, it’s my comfort blanket,” says Joshua Hyslop, the Vancouver-based folk-pop artist. Over the past two years, he’s grappled with bouts of anxiety and depression triggered by the convergence of first-time parenthood, the deaths of two frien Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

JOSHUA HYSLOP

General Admission: $15 + Service Fees

General Admission Day of Show: $20 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $25 + Service Fees (Sold in Tables of 4 - 6, General Admission included)

General Admission tickets do...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joshua Hyslop

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.