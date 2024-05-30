Top track

Soho Live Music Club - I Will Wait for You (Live)

Alfie's Jazz Jam ft. Gaz Hughes

Alfie's
Thu, 30 May, 8:15 pm
GigsLondon
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for an electrifying evening as the vibrant musicians of the Soho Live Jazz scene converge for a spectacular jam session! Leading the charge is the Northern-hailing drummer Gaz Hughes, renowned for his infectious energy and captivating rhythms. Ga...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaz Hughes

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm
Event ends11:45 pm

