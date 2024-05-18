DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On 18th May, our dearest party Tangent returns, as our hosts, and two of our favourite DJs, John Gómez & Nick The Record, spin beautiful records through John's Condesa mixer All Night Long.
Tangent was born when two good friends wanted to create a space i...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.