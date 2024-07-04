Top track

Médine - Paratonnerre - version acoustique

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LES TROIS BEAUX DAYS : MÉDINE

Arènes de Montmartre
Thu, 4 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Médine - Paratonnerre - version acoustique
Got a code?

About

A l’occasion de ses 20 ans de carrière et après 2 ans de tournée avec plus de 70 dates, MEDINE revient dans une configuration inédite. Un trio acoustique, composé des musiciens Kaonefy et Redzol (tous deux compositeurs de nombreux morceaux pour le Havrais)...

Tout public
Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Médine

Venue

Arènes de Montmartre

25 Rue Chappe, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.