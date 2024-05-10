Top track

Luke Schneider - anteludium

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luke Schneider, Coupler

Color Club Tavern
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luke Schneider - anteludium
Got a code?

About

Luke Schneider is a Nashville based pedal steel guitarist who has worked with a variety of artists including Margo Price, Orville Peck, S.G. Goodman, William Tyler, Lilly Hiatt, and Peter One. His debut solo album of ambient New Age music created entirely...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coupler, Luke Schneider

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.