Join us on Friday May 10 at Musica as we celebrate all things Devo and New Wave. Fran will interview David Giffels about his book "The Beginning Was the End: Devo in Ohio" and then we'll dance with Freddy Nightliker. Free admission. Good times! 7PM Door.
