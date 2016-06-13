Top track

DOOMERANG: 3 Day Pass

Lily's Snack Bar
13 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsBoone
$66.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS IS YOUR 3 DAY PASS TO ALL THINGS DOOMERANG ALL 3 DAYS OF RIFFS RIPPERS AND CHUGS. PURCHASES OF A 3 DAY PASS WILL INCLUDE A LIMITED DOOMERANG T-SHIRT.

CHECK OUR SOCIALS FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING DAY OF SPECIALS AND MERCH.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.
Lineup

Bongfoot, Sunbearer, Appalachiatari and 10 more

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

