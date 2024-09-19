Top track

Alive

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Silver Lines

Heartbreakers
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alive
Got a code?

About

Imagine wearing a scratchy hand knitted sweater and playing flat out rock n roll music in a stuffy, dilapidated English country cottage … well that’s what it’s like to be a Silver Line.

Formed by two brothers who were uninspired by the current landscape o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Silver Lines

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.