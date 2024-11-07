Top track

Los Bitchos

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy per ticket

Los Bitchos is back and better than ever! Since the launch of their much-loved debut album, 'Let the Festivities Begin,' with City Slang in February 2022, the London-based, pan-continental female in...

Downstairs: 14+ only / Balcony: 8+ only (u14s w adult)
Presented by Bad Vibrations.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Bitchos

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

