Ibiza Anthems Brunch Bank Holiday Party

Night Tales Loft
Sat, 8 Jun, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Our Summer rooftop series has landed! Ibiza Anthems Brunch are back with a bang with our sun-kissed day parties in the capital. This June we takeover the incredible Night Tales Loft in east London, boasting an amazing New York style loft space with Funktio...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bongo Ben, Tristan Ingram, Lisa Loud

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity

