Top track

Highway Anxiety

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

William Tyler

Casa Montjuïc
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Highway Anxiety
Got a code?

About

El guitarrista, compositor y productor americano William Tyler es un virtuoso de la guitarra versátil. Sus composiciones instrumentales, sumamente inventivas, y sus colaboraciones, no tienen límite y se inspiran en una variedad de estilos.

Álbumes como 'B...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

William Tyler

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.