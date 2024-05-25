Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teapot & Donut Queer Market

Bazaar St So
Sat, 25 May, 12:00 pm
ArtLille
Free

About

Le BAZAAR et CAMPINKCOSMOS présentent leur premier festival LGBTQIA+ qui aura lieu à Lille : TEAPOT & DONUT.

Pour l'occasion un QUEER MARKET est organisé : artisanat, tatouages, céramiques, illustrations, photographies & more.

Tout public
Présenté par le BAZAAR & CAMPINKCOSMOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blondin

Venue

Bazaar St So

292 Rue Camille Guérin, 59800 Lille, France
Doors open12:00 pm

