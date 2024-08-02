Top track

Elsewhere Presents: DJ HEARTSTRING - Teenage Dreams Brooklyn - Outdoor PopUp

260 Meserole St.
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:00 pm
About

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entr...

This is an 21+ event
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LISAS, X3Butterfly, DJ HEARTSTRING

Venue

260 Meserole St.

260 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

