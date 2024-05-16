DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marc Burrows and Juliette Burton

The Bill Murray
Thu, 16 May, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Nerds In Progess: Uber nerd comedians Marc Burrows and Juliette Burton have some seriously geeky and queer new material to show you. Join the twosome to see what they've been exploring in their strange little minds and fantastical worlds. Paywhatyouwant fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

