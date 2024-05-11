Top track

Pisica x Le Mazette : Summer Vibes

Le Mazette
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ca sent bon l'été, et on investit le bateau le Mazette et ses multiples espaces Indoor et Outdoor pour une teuf House, Disco et Techno qui s'annonce haute en couleurs 😻

Au programme, deux scènes intérieurs et un rooftop pendant 12H non stop pour kiffer a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Giammarco Orsini, Bassi, Emi Ömar and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

