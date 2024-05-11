DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ca sent bon l'été, et on investit le bateau le Mazette et ses multiples espaces Indoor et Outdoor pour une teuf House, Disco et Techno qui s'annonce haute en couleurs 😻
Au programme, deux scènes intérieurs et un rooftop pendant 12H non stop pour kiffer a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.