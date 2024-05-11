DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amal Nemer (NYC Debut), Niia Guerra, Jiret

LISTEN
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$22.66
About

Amal Nemer makes her New York City debut this May 11th at Listen, Bushwick's premiere nightlife inspired space featuring immersieve sound, lighting, visuals and more. Joining her on support is the ever so talented Niia Guerra and Jiret.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Listen Brooklyn
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

