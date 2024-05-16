Top track

Marta De Pascalis - Commas Light

Marta De Pascalis in Chiesa Rossa

Chiesa Rossa
Thu, 16 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€18.40

About

Threes, in collaboration with Fondazione Prada, will present the Marta De Pascalis at Chiesa di Santa Maria Annunciata in Chiesa Rossa

Tutte le età
Presentato da Threes.

Lineup

Marta De Pascalis

Venue

Chiesa Rossa

Via Neera 24, 20141 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

