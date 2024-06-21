DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Multiple award winning jazz, funk and blues harmonica player, singer, songwriter Jason Ricci has played with, toured and recorded with some of the world's most esteemed blues, jazz, rock and New Orleans musical legends. Jason is included in nearly every to
Read more
Multiple award winning jazz, funk and blues harmonica player, singer, songwriter Jason Ricci has played with, toured and recorded with some of the world's most esteemed blues, jazz, rock and New Orleans musical legends. Jason is included in nearly every to...
The is a seated show.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.