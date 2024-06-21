DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$32
About Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind

Multiple award winning jazz, funk and blues harmonica player, singer, songwriter Jason Ricci has played with, toured and recorded with some of the world's most esteemed blues, jazz, rock and New Orleans musical legends. Jason is included in nearly every to Read more

Event information

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

The is a seated show.

